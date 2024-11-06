Clash between two groups in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area leaves two persons injured: Police

NEW DELHI: A clash occurred between two groups of people belonging to the same community near a temple in Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi in which two persons were injured, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

In a purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the alleged people could be seen pelting stones at each other.

As there were several social media posts indicating communal flare up in the area, the Delhi Police denied all such reports and stated that an action will also be taken against those who spread fake news.

DCP (North-West) Abhishek Dhaniya said they had received a PCR call around 8.15 pm in which the caller stated that some miscreants were pelting stones near the temple premises following which the police rushed to the spot.

At the spot, the cops found out that two groups of boys, mostly juveniles, were fighting with each other and pelting stones over some petty issue. “While they were pelting stones at each other, one of the two groups entered the temple premises and started pelting stones at their rivals,” the DCP said.

Further inquiry revealed that both the groups had previous animosity and three minors among them were previously involved in some criminal cases.

“Two minors were injured in the incident and taken to hospital by the police. They have been discharged and their statements have also been taken,” the officer said, adding a legal action is being taken against the offenders.

The DCP further siad that some people tried to give a communal colour to the incident through their posts on social media. “We have identified some of the accounts and will take legal action against them,” the officer said.