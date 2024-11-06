Digital arrests: MHA blocks 6 lakh mobile numbers, 709 applications

NEW DELHI: In a decisive action to deal with cases involving ‘digital arrests,’ the government has deactivated around 6 lakh mobile numbers so far, officials said on Tuesday.

In addition to the mobile numbers, the I4C under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blocked 709 mobile applications of different kinds. As many as 1,10,000 mobile handsets containing specific IMEI numbers identified to be involved in cyber fraud have been blacklisted.

Cyber security agencies have frozen around 3.25 lakh fake bank accounts involved in cyber fraud, officials said.

These actions followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during his ‘Man Ki Batat’ radio programme in which he had cautioned people against ‘digital arrests’ and cyber frauds.

The PM had said that those who commit digital arrests first gather all your personal information and then create an atmosphere of fear. “They will scare you so much over the phone that you won’t be able to think. Then, they will show you a sense of urgency. They create such psychological pressure that a person gets scared and becomes a victim of digital arrest,” he had said.

Officials dealing with cyber fraud and cases of digital arrest said the 14C has also contacted states’ police, as the agency has been directed to monitor digital arrest cases on a case-to-case basis. The Special Secretary Internal Security (SSIS) has been assigned the task of keeping an overview of such cases being dealt with by Central and state agencies.

PM Modi, in his 115th episode of the monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, had advised citizens to be cautious against digital arrests. He also gave the mantra ‘Ruko-Soch-Action Lo’ to avoid becoming victims of cyber fraud.