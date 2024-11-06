‘Legislative matter’: Delhi HC bins plea on councillor fund hike

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an increase in the budget allocation for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillors, urging instead that such matters be addressed within the legislative House.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela emphasized that the court was nsot the correct platform for such requests. “This is an issue for the House, not the court,” Chief Justice Manmohan advised Sonali, the petitioner and MCD councillor from Sidhartha Nagar ward, who argued for a minimum annual allocation of Rs. 15 crores for each councillor to support civic and welfare projects in Delhi.

The court acknowledged the need for funds but reiterated that the legislative process was the appropriate avenue to address these concerns. “As a councillor, you represent the people; bring this matter to the House and the public,” Justice Manmohan added, humorously noting that even the High Court itself faces budget limitations.

Following these observations, Sonali’s counsel agreed to withdraw the PIL. The petition had sought immediate action from the Delhi Government and MCD to release existing funds for councillors and establish a system to increase allocations periodically based on community needs.

The plea argued that the current funding level, set at Rs. 1 crore per councillor per year, is inadequate for maintaining essential services and facilities such as parks, schools, roads, and community centers. The petitioner claimed this funding shortfall impacts public services and fails to uphold citizens’ rights to life and education as enshrined in Articles 21 and 21A of the Constitution.