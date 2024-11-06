Man kills brother-in-law over ‘ill-treatment’ of sister in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law by smashing his head with a grindstone before stabbing him multiple times in the Khichripur area of east Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Manish Kumar, was reportedly upset over his brother-in-law humiliating, harassing and thrashing his sister under the influence of alcohol after their marriage, police said.

“On November 2, a PCR call was received about a quarrel in Khichripur. On reaching the spot, the police found the caller -- Manish Kumar -- in the kitchen area.“During preliminary questioning, Kumar confessed to killing his brother-in-law Abhisek alias Hallan with the help of an accomplice,” DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta said in a statement.

Based on the disclosures made the accused, the police found Abhishek’s blood-soaked body wrapped in a mat in another room, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed that her sister got married to Abhisek against the wishes of her family after eloping with him two years ago.

However, Kumar claimed that soon after their marriage, the relationship turned sour as Abhishek started humiliating and harassing his sister. He frequently asked for money from Kumar’s sister, failing which he thrashed her, police said.

Tired of her daily ordeal, she left Abhishek’s house and returned to her parent’s place. On November 2, Abhishek went to his in-laws’ house to take his wife back. When she refused, he took out a knife and threatened to kill everyone. “In a fit of rage, the accused grabbed Abhishek and landed multiple blows on his head with a grinder stone. He also stabbed him several times in neck and shoulder,” the DCP said, adding that further probe is underway.