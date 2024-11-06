Police constable among two mowed down by DTC bus in Monastery market

NEW DELHI: Two people, including a Delhi Police constable, were killed after a speeding DTC bus hit them in north Delhi on Monday night, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased cop was identified as Victor, who was currently posted at the Civil Lines police station. The 27-year-old policeman hailed from Nagaland. Another man, identified as Satyapriya (23), a resident of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the incident, he added.

Police said Satyapriya was studying engineering in Kanpur. He had come to Delhi from Gurugram for shopping. Satyapriya was also declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Sharing details, the officer said that multiple PCR calls were received around 10.30 pm on Monday regarding the DTC bus accident near Monastery Market, Ring Road.

“An uncontrolled DTC Bus had run on pavement, hit a billboard pole, broke it off from the base, hit a person and a police constable and then crossed the road and hit the divider and climbed on it,” the officer said.

Both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where the medics declared them brought dead. Apart from the policeman, the other person’s identity was yet to be revealed.

The deceased constable, who was on patrolling duty on a PCR motorcycle, had injuries on face, head and neck.

“The bus was in a breakdown state and there was no passenger in the bus except the driver,” the officer said.

The bus driver, Vinod Kumar (57), a resident of Ghazipur, has been taken into custody. He did not sustain any injuries in the accident. He was employed with the DTC as a driver since 2010, police said

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered.