Will protest if house tax not exempted, say Delhi’s rural associations

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s rural associations on Tuesday said that they would protest against the Mayoral and Deputy Mayor polls scheduled on November 14, if the house tax was not exempted for the rural populace.

They claimed that the exemption was announced by MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi last year, but not yet notified.

Chaudhary Surender Solanki, leader of Palam 360 Khap, which represents Delhi’s rural communities, warned of the agitation.

The tax exemption in question applies to properties in Delhi’s rural areas, specifically in ‘lal dora’ and extended ‘lal dora’ zones. Last December, the MCD announced that these properties would be exempt from house tax—a move widely welcomed by villagers. However, despite the announcement, Solanki claims the exemption has yet to be formally notified, leading to frustration among rural residents.

“Promises of exemption have only made headlines, but no action has been taken on the ground,” Solanki said, criticizing the authorities for neglecting the interests of villagers. He warned that if the exemption is not notified before the mayoral elections, protests will be organized to oppose the polls.

Solanki has previously threatened to boycott of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, alleging government’s perceived indifference toward villagers’ needs.