58 inspection teams to monitor industrial units regularly: Government

NEW DELHI: Aiming to free the city from industrial pollution, the Delhi government has formed 58 inspection teams. The teams have been formed by the DPCC and the DSIIDC which will monitor industrial units regularly. Additionally, 191 patrol teams from three departments have been deployed to oversee the disposal of industrial waste across Delhi.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on Wednesday, said thatspecial focus is being placed on reducing pollution during the winter months. The Winter Action Plan targets 21 focus points, including monitoring industrial pollution and waste management. To support this, the deployment of 191 patrol teams will ensure the proper disposal of industrial waste across Delhi.

Rai further said the inspection teams will regularly monitor industrial units to ensure compliance with pollution control measures, submitting reports to the Environment Department periodically.

Furthermore, these teams are authorised to take strict action against any industrial units violating environmental regulations. He also said 1,901 registered industrial units in Delhi have been converted to operate on Piped Natural Gas (PNG), with a mandate to use only approved fuels. Non-compliance with environmental standards by any industrial unit will result in strict punitive measures by the concerned department.

The Delhi Minister has directed DPCC and other relevant departments to ensure regular waste collection from industrial areas and scientific disposal, as well as enforcement of fuel regulations within these units.