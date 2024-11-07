Chhath at Yamuna can harm devotees: Delhi HC

The Delhi government, represented by counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, informed the court that the river remains highly contaminated and that over 1,000 alternative sites across the city have been designated for safe Chhath Puja celebrations.

He assured the court that all necessary arrangements have been made at these alternative locations to accommodate the devotees.

Referring to the court’s recent observations in the Shabnam Burney case, where it acknowledged the unprecedented pollution levels in the Yamuna, the bench noted, “Considering the facts and with Chhath Puja starting tomorrow, no favourable orders can be passed in this PIL. The petition is therefore dismissed.”

The petitioner’s counsel argued for a reassessment of the complete ban on riverbed gatherings, suggesting that targeted clean-up efforts could make the area viable.

The Chief Justice responded that effective river cleaning is an extensive endeavour, highlighting the persistent issue of untreated sewage flowing into the river from unauthorised settlements along its banks.

He also expressed disappointment over the lack of political will to address the issue.