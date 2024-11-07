CM Atishi approves new rules to crack down on financial crimes

Under the new rules, the government has introduced a clear ceiling on contributions to self-help groups (SHGs) to support their genuine activities while preventing potential misuse.

Under this, contributions up to Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 5 lakh per year by each SHG member will be exempt from the new regulations. This measure will allow small and legitimate groups to continue their activities without interference, while keeping larger deposits under government scrutiny.

“This will ensure that their activities remain unaffected while preventing misuse,” said CM Atishi.

With these regulations, the government now has the authority to empanel specialised agencies for forensic and digital audits for investigating cases of fraud and seizing assets involved. This will enable the government to detect fraud more swiftly and help victims recover their funds.

Previously, the government lacked the authority to confiscate assets in such cases, making it challenging to take action. This new framework aims to deliver justice to victims and eradicate fraud at its roots.

Atishi stated, “Now, agencies working with the government will assist in identifying, investigating, and prosecuting fraudsters.”

With this initiative, the government hopes to maintain transparency in financial transactions and strengthening public trust. The new regulations aim to eliminate fraudulent schemes and create a secure financial environment, particularly benefiting small groups.