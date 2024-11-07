Delhi police arrest three accused in gang-rape of Odisha researcher

NEW DELHI: Delhi police arrested the three accused who gangraped a researcher and social worker from Odisha on October 11 in the national capital.

The accused - Prabhu Mahto, Parmod alias Babu and Mohammad Shamsul - have been arrested after three of weeks of investigation. The three raped the woman first in a secluded place and then in an autorickshaw and eventually left her bleeding on the road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said they received a PCR call at 3.15 am on October 11 about a woman, wearing a red kurta and bleeding near Sarai Kale Khan.

"The caller expressed concern that the girl might have been injured or subjected to wrongful assault," the DCP said, adding a team immediately rushed to the spot and found the victim in a distressed state.

She was promptly transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination where she disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted. It was also discovered that the victim woman was mentally unstable.

A case under appropriate sections of the BNS was lodged and a probe was initiated by forming ten different teams to crack the case and track the accused.

"It was a case with no initial leads as not only the details of the accused but also the exact time and place of the incident was unknown and the victim could not support the investigation due to her mental illness," the DCP said.

As the probe began, the cops learned that the victim woman is a dedicated researcher, facilitator, and community leader with over eight years of experience in the social sector.