Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 367

While the Air Quality Index at 9 am stood at 367, nine stations reported air quality in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Vehicles ply on the road amid low-visibility due to smog, in New Delhi, Thursday.Photo | PTI
NEW DELHI: Delhiites woke up to toxic air on Thursday morning as the air quality continued to be in the "very poor" category.

While the Air Quality Index at 9 am stood at 367, nine stations -- Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur -- reported air quality in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," and 401-500 "severe".

Clear skies are expected over the city, with smog during the day and shallow fog at night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 18.0 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches warmer than usual.

The humidity level at 8.30 am stood at 94 per cent.

