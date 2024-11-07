Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 367

NEW DELHI: Delhiites woke up to toxic air on Thursday morning as the air quality continued to be in the "very poor" category.

While the Air Quality Index at 9 am stood at 367, nine stations -- Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur -- reported air quality in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," and 401-500 "severe".