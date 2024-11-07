Drug peddler, disguised as cop arrested

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old drug peddler, who used to wear “Khakhi pants” in a bid to evade the eyes of the law while selling drugs, was caught and smack worth more than Rs 50 lakhs was recovered from his possession.

The accused, identified as Subhash Chand Jaiswal, was involved in the supply of smack and other contrabands in the NCR region since 2001.

DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said police received input regarding the illegal transportation of smack near Seemapuri Bus Terminal on November 5.

Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid at the specified location and the suspected person was caught. “A thorough search of his bag was conducted and a total 334 gm smack was recovered from his possession,” the officer said, adding that the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the details of other persons involved in the supply chain.