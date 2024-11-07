Government to fast-track shifting of high-tension power lines, simplify policies

NEW DELHI: In a bid to extend relief to citizens, Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it will fast-track the shifting of high-tension power lines in the city.

Chief Minister Atishi asked officials to simplify the policies for shifting lines. To implement this, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will issue new guidelines.

The goal is to ensure transparency and timely payments for carrying out line shifting work by power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

Under this policy, funds will be allocated for plans involving the shifting of 11kV, 33kV, and 66kV high-tension (HT) lines, as well as 400-volt low-tension (LT) lines, which are to be moved for the safety of the public.

For rural areas, farmers, public buildings and unauthorised colonies, the government bears the full cost. Currently, power distribution companies only shift high-tension lines after receiving 100% advance payment, which has caused delays.

Now, high-tension lines will be shifted with just a 30% advance payment.

DERC will soon issue the necessary guidelines for this.

This step has been taken to speed up the process of shifting power lines. As a result, 9 high-tension lines in Burari, Kirari, and Bawana constituencies will soon be shifted. This will also speed up high-tension line shifting in other areas of Delhi where these lines need to be moved.

High-tension lines to be shifted in Kirari constituency

From Nithari Chowk to PSM School, Pratap Vihar-3

From Vishal Mega Mart to Nag Mandir, Kirari

From Kirari Ration Office to Durga Chowk

Near Gas Bartan Bhandar, Kirari

From Nithari to Mubarakpur Chowk, Kirari

High-tension lines to be shifted in Burari constituency

Shani Mandir Colony, Kushak-2, Burari

Nangli Poona Extension

Kushak-1, Burari

High-tension lines to be shifted in Bawana constituency

Ara Colony, Qutabgarh