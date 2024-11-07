‘I do have an audience in mind—me’

Kanu was initially concerned, owing to his unconventional approach of working with actors. His rehearsals include a lot of ‘random’ rhythm exercises, which have little to do with the scenes in the script. “One day we will just be walking together. Sometimes you’re doing body language, trying to find how this character talks, or you are just meditating for half a day trying to find your centre as an actor,” he says. On such days, Kanu reveals that even Manoj was a bit “thrown off”. “‘What do you want?’ he would ask,” says Kanu. “But I had his trust, enough to turn around and say ‘I don’t know, let’s find out.”

Approach to intimacy

What stands out in Kanu’s filmography is his peculiar approach to intimate scenes (In Agra, the protagonist goes at it with his partner on a dinner table, only to be horrified when she turns into a rat!). In Despatch, Joy is a philanderer involved with multiple women, played by Shahana Goswami, Rituparna Sen and Parvati Sehgal. “I don’t shoot sex scenes to titillate. They are a transaction of emotions,” he says.

Watching Kanu’s films is like battling our own expectations. The unpredictability lies in how he chooses to tell the story. Does he think of the audience while making his films? “I do have an audience in mind, but that audience is me,” he says with a smile. He explains that it is important for a director to not have an ego.

“If you have yourself interfering with the film, then it will never see the light of day.” He says he likes to maintain a distance from his films in order to let them become what they want to. “So, if I am not there as a filmmaker, what am I there for? Then I am there as an audience. I have this deep faith that if I, as an audience, want to see this film, then there are others out there who want to see it too,” he concludes.