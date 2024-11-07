IP University improves its ranking to 320

NEW DELHI: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has made huge strides in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025. The university has secured 320th position in Asia and 81st in South Asia, a notable jump from its prior ranking of 143rd in South Asia and over 500 in the entire continent.

The university’s performance stood out across several key metrics, including academic reputation, employer feedback and research output. According to university officials, the highlight of the institution’s performance is its 136th rank in Asia for the number of papers published per faculty member.

Additionally, recognising its expanding global outreach, QS has honoured the university with “Global Engagement - Performance Improvement”.

This award underscores the university’s progress in developing international research collaborations and fostering diversity and interdisciplinary in global research initiatives.

Earlier this year, GGSIPU was also celebrated as a ‘Rising Star’ in the QS World University Rankings 2025.