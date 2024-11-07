Mayor Oberoi orders swift cleanup measures

NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday conducted an inspection of the MCD’s Shahdara North Zone to address long-standing cleanliness issues in the area.
She inspected Janata Colony and Gorakhpark, where residents raised concerns over garbage collection. Residents reported frequent littering due to inadequate waste pickups, leading to unsanitary conditions. The mayor directed officials to increase the frequency of garbage collection, deploying additional tippers if necessary.
During her visit to Babarpur Road, she examined the neglected condition of a drain and issued a directive to clean the same within three days.
At Loni Road, residents voiced frustration over the lack of a designated dumping site, which has led to the accumulation of waste. Oberoi instructed officials to place a dumpster in the area, providing a permanent solution for the community.
At Yamuna Vihar’s community hall, the mayor inspected the area where garbage had piled up outside. Deputy Commissioner Atari assured her that a new facility with three collection vehicles would be operational by Monday.