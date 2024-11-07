Mayor Oberoi orders swift cleanup measures

During her visit to Babarpur Road, she examined the neglected condition of a drain and issued a directive to clean the same within three days.

At Loni Road, residents voiced frustration over the lack of a designated dumping site, which has led to the accumulation of waste. Oberoi instructed officials to place a dumpster in the area, providing a permanent solution for the community.

At Yamuna Vihar’s community hall, the mayor inspected the area where garbage had piled up outside. Deputy Commissioner Atari assured her that a new facility with three collection vehicles would be operational by Monday.