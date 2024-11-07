Minor girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Welcome area; couple arrested

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old girl has been allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a couple in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shahjad and his wife Afsa, have been arrested.

The police said that the survivor was recovered from a house in Janta Mazdoor Colony where the public thrashed the accused couple.

DCP (north-east) Rakesh Paweriya said the police had received a PCR call regarding the disappearance of a minor girl, following which a case of kidnapping was registered and a search operation initiated.

“The girl was recovered from a house in Janta Mazdoor Colony. She was kidnapped by Shahjad and his wife Afsa,” the DCP said.

It has been alleged that she was also sexually assaulted following which the cops took the girl to a hospital for medical examination. “A Delhi Commission for Women counsellor carried out her counselling,” the officer said, adding relevant sections of POCSO Act are being added to the FIR.