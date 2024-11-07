Probe initiated into Rahul Gandhi's British citizenship case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday was informed that the CBI has initiated an inquiry on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Allahabad High Court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged British citizenship.

This update was presented by Vignesh Shishir, a BJP member from Karnataka, who had filed the PIL in Allahabad, during a virtual appearance before a division bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The bench was hearing a related PIL submitted by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who requested a directive for the Centre to submit a status report on his prior complaint against Gandhi. Swamy alleged that Gandhi, while being an Indian citizen, may have violated Article 9 of the Indian Constitution by allegedly holding British citizenship.