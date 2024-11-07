Winter comes knocking at the NCR markets

Winters are knocking at our doors, with a slight nip in the morning and evening breeze and the markets adorn a beautiful vibrant colour too. These markers of the seasonal change surround us and point towards the exciting winter menus that will now be drawn up in every household.

“Iss time pe subzi bechne mein maza aata hai,” exclaimed Chottu, our neighbourhood subziwala, pointing at the fresh, varied winter produce that floods the market at this time of the year. In turn, this also attracts eager buyers to haats and mandis—many still look at seasonal produce as being better-sourced from markets, rather than from mundane online stores.

Growing up, I’d help my grandmother spread the batons of carrots, cauliflowers and turnips under the winter sun, in order for these vegetables to be dried and then pickled to make the quintessential Punjabi favourite, gajar-gobhi-shalgam achar, an annual tradition and a fantastic way to preserve and bottle up a season, I feel.

In Bihar this seasonal shift would be visible as excitement in households grew at the sight of fresh and sweet green peas. Dishes like chura-matar, matar ki ghugni and matar ka paratha would become a mainstay.

Similarly, my husband and his Bengali brethren enjoy the fluffy koraishuti’r kochuri with alu’r dum made with season’s fresh baby potatoes or ‘notun alu’, as they call it in Bengali. In this dish, the peas are steamed, mashed and enhanced with masalas to make the stuffing for this maida-based kachori, which is then deep-fried and served with a spicy preparation of potatoes. A delicacy that is largely saved for the winters to be savoured.