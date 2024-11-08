BJP alleges financial irregularities in power discoms

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has alleged massive financial irregularities are ongoing in power distribution companies BSES and BYPL, involved in electricity supply, and it is crucial to have their accounts audited by the CAG or undergo judicial scrutiny.

The opposition alleged that the situation created by the AAP-led Delhi government and BSES indicates that electricity rates in the national capital are set to rise soon.

The Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, said that both the private companies holding a 51% stake in the discoms and the Delhi Government, with a 49% stake, share equal responsibility and have jointly brought these power discoms to the brink of bankruptcy.