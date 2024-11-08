BJP alleges financial irregularities in power discoms

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has alleged massive financial irregularities are ongoing in power distribution companies BSES and BYPL, involved in electricity supply, and it is crucial to have their accounts audited by the CAG or undergo judicial scrutiny.
The opposition alleged that the situation created by the AAP-led Delhi government and BSES indicates that electricity rates in the national capital are set to rise soon.
The Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, said that both the private companies holding a 51% stake in the discoms and the Delhi Government, with a 49% stake, share equal responsibility and have jointly brought these power discoms to the brink of bankruptcy.
Sachdeva said that while there are three power discoms in Delhi—NDPL, BSES, and BYPL—each involving a private company and the Delhi Government as partners, only NDPL operates profitably, even paying a dividend to the Delhi government recently, whereas the other two show significant losses.
The Delhi BJP chief said such is the situation that all three discoms sell electricity at the same rate, procure it from identical sources, and use the same Transco network for supply, yet only one of them consistently earns a profit, while the other two incur losses.
He pointed out that BSES and BYPL, the two loss-making discoms, operate in a unique way. The private company managing their operations ensures full payment to the four sources that could halt supply for non-payment but does not pay to two BSES and BYPL on time or in full for the electricity it purchases from them. NDPL pays a dividend to the government despite selling electricity at the same rate, but BSES and BYPL increase their losses, necessitating investigation.
The AAP, while countering the allegations, reiterated their claim of supplying free electricity and hit back at the BJP for not delivering the same in any of the states being ruled by them.
“ BJP has a government in 20 states and we challenge them to show one state where BJP has given free or 24X7 electricity,” the party said in a statement.