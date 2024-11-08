BJP blocking Chhath Puja in Hauz Khas: AAP

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused the BJP of blocking Chhath Puja in Hauz Khas Village and filing FIRs against devotees.

The party alleged that for decades, the festival has been observed in the area, yet this year, BJP-controlled DDA obstructed the establishment of Chhath Ghat.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti, in a press conference, criticised BJP’s alleged misuse of authority to hinder Chhath gatherings, while also calling attention to alleged encroachments by BJP leaders on protected land. Bharti stated, “Before the AAP government came to power in Delhi, Chhath was celebrated in only seven locations. However, the Delhi government has expanded its support, facilitating Chhath celebrations at over a thousand locations across the city.”

Bharti said, “In my own constituency, Chhath is celebrated with great reverence at ten different locations.”