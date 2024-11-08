Delhi HC closes case on ban of Salman Rushdie’s novel ‘The Satanic Verses’

The case, filed in 2019 by petitioner Sandipan Khan, sought clarification and relief from the ban, which he argued restricted his right to access and import the book from publishers or international online sellers.

Since its initial filing, neither the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) nor any other relevant agency could present a copy of the notification supposedly issued under the Customs Act, 1962.

“In the light of the aforesaid circumstances, we have no other option except to presume that no such notification exists, and therefore, we cannot examine the validity thereof and dispose of the writ petition as infructuous,” the Court noted in its decision.