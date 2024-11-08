MCD goes digital for collection of property tax

NEW DELHI: In a significant step toward making property tax collection more transparent and efficient, the MCD has rolled out a range of digital tools aimed at simplifying the process for Delhi residents. These initiatives focus on reducing human intervention, streamlining procedures and providing online access to property tax resources.

The MCD has introduced electronic notices, which now allow taxpayers to receive and respond to notifications digitally under various sections of the DMC Act (Amendment) 2003. This change reduces the need for physical interactions and speeds up communication.