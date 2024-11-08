‘Odd-even, firecracker ban effects are invisible’

Former AIIMS Director and currently Chairman of Respiratory & Sleep Medicine at Medanta Hospital, Dr Randeep Guleria, speaks to Ashish Srivastava on how pollution impacts human health, especially vulnerable groups—children and the elderly.

Excerpts

We spoke last year as well on the same topic. Did you notice any improvement this time?

Given the measures put in place to address the emission source, one would have expected that the AQI would be better this year. Unfortunately, the air quality started to deteriorate even earlier than anticipated. The AQI may not be as dangerous as a reading of 800, but we can’t be sure that it won’t reach there as the climatic conditions would not favour the dispersion of pollutants as winter deepens.

How are chronic respiratory patients affected?

Such patients are increasingly ending up in emergencies with severe breathing problems. The use of nebulizers and inhalers has increased significantly. Even healthy individuals are complaining of chest congestion and breathlessness.

What is the impact of long-term exposure to a vulnerable population?

It is akin to constant smoking. Data now shows that prolonged exposure to pollutants, particularly PM 2.5, is linked to the progressive worsening of respiratory and cardiac problems in people with underlying health issues. Some studies also suggest a heightened cancer risk.