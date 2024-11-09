CBI arrests DUSIB legal officer for accepting bribe, seizes Rs 3.79 cr

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested a legal officer from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), along with a suspected 'middleman', for allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe to unseal two shops belonging to a local businessman, officials said on Friday.

According to the CBI, a complaint from the businessman revealed that the officer, Vijay Maggo, had demanded Rs 40 lakh in bribes to ensure the continued operation of his shops without interference, citing the involvement of another officer at DUSIB.

In response to the complaint, the CBI set a trap on Thursday, catching Maggo in the act of receiving Rs 5 lakh, reportedly an instalment of the larger bribe amount.

A subsequent raid at Maggo’s residence resulted in the seizure of Rs 3.79 crore in cash, along with several property documents and other incriminating materials, officials said.

