Congress targets Kejriwal, launches ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ to corner AAP

NEW DELHI: Taking a page from its senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s pre-Lok Sabha polls nationwide marches, the Delhi unit of Congress on Friday launched the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' to corner the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city in the upcoming assembly elections.

Interestingly, Congress and AAP contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance in Delhi and are a part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc. They, however, fought the recently-held Haryana Assembly elections separately.

“Congress government, during its 15-year rule, had turned Delhi into a world-class city, but the Kejriwal government committed gross injustice to women, youth, students, elderly, farmers, traders and others, as Kejriwal’s focus as chief minister was to take corruption to unprecedented high levels at the expense of the people, and the liquor scam finally landed him, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, ex-minister Satyender Jain and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in jail, besides nearly 30 of his sitting MLAs facing various criminal cases,” Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav alleged.

Congress last ruled the city in 2014 under the late Sheila Dikshit and, moreover, failed to open its account in the 70-member House in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections.

Former Delhi Congress president and MP Ajay Maken alleged that Kejriwal, who came to limelight by sporting a two-rupee pen, wearing hawai chappals, professing honesty and integrity, promising the implementation of the Lokpal Bill, “buried his ideology under the carpet” after “tasting the fruits of power”, and ended up “living in a Rs 75 crore” worth ‘Sheesh Mahal’, “committed” the liquor scam which sent him to jail.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, senior leader Subhash Chopra and former Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary were also present during the launch and participated in the march.

The participants also carried two large balloons shaped like liquor bottles, with former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s caricature on those.

According to the party, the march will pass through all 70 Assembly segments in the national capital and conclude in Timarpur on December 4.