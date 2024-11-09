Delhi government launches scholarship plans for students from socially backward classes

NEW DELHI: The Welfare of SC/ST/OBC department has launched four sponsored and state-funded scholarship schemes for Delhi students belonging to socially backward classes for the academic session 2024-25.

One of these scholarships is the Reimbursement of Tuition Fees for students studying in class I-XII.

As per this scholarship, those SC/ST/OBC students who have a family income below Rs 3 lakh per annum can apply for reimbursement of tuition and other compulsory fees in recognised public schools in Delhi. And, those schools should be recognised/affiliated with the Department of Education/municipal bodies of Delhi.

Repeaters in a particular class will not be eligible for such benefits.

The circular also says that to avail of these refunds, students must score 50% and above marks and should not have less than 70% attendance in the preceding year.

The maximum reimbursement amount of Rs 48,000 or actual paid whichever is less will be reimbursed.

Meanwhile, the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojna for SC/ST/OBC students will offer Rs 5,000 per annum for the students studying in classes IX and X and have secured minimum 50% marks in the previous class and Rs 10,000 per annum for students studying in class XI and XII and having secured 60% marks in the previous class. In this scholarship, the family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh as per the income limit for economically weaker section.