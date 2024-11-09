Delhi government launches scholarship plans for students from socially backward classes

NEW DELHI: The Welfare of SC/ST/OBC department has launched four sponsored and state-funded scholarship schemes for Delhi students belonging to socially backward classes for the academic session 2024-25.
One of these scholarships is the Reimbursement of Tuition Fees for students studying in class I-XII.
As per this scholarship, those SC/ST/OBC students who have a family income below Rs 3 lakh per annum can apply for reimbursement of tuition and other compulsory fees in recognised public schools in Delhi. And, those schools should be recognised/affiliated with the Department of Education/municipal bodies of Delhi.
Repeaters in a particular class will not be eligible for such benefits.
The circular also says that to avail of these refunds, students must score 50% and above marks and should not have less than 70% attendance in the preceding year.
The maximum reimbursement amount of Rs 48,000 or actual paid whichever is less will be reimbursed.
Meanwhile, the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojna for SC/ST/OBC students will offer Rs 5,000 per annum for the students studying in classes IX and X and have secured minimum 50% marks in the previous class and Rs 10,000 per annum for students studying in class XI and XII and having secured 60% marks in the previous class. In this scholarship, the family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh as per the income limit for economically weaker section.
Students will have to show proof of studying in class 9th and 12th in the schools in Delhi. In the third category of Post Matric scholarship, there are four subcategories -
Group 1: Rs 10,000 as allowance for those pursuing degree and postgraduate level professional courses;
Group 2: Rs 8,000 for those study ing professional courses leading to degree;
Group 3: Rs 6,000 for those students in graduate and post-graduate courses not covered under Group I and Group II and
Group 4: Rs 5,000 as allowance for those enrolled in any non-degree post matriculation courses.
In this scholarship, the regular attendance record should not be less than 75% in the previous year.
The fourth scholarship is Pre-Matric scholarship to the other backward classes. The students would be given a consolidated academic allowance of Rs 4,000 per annum.
These scholarships are applicable for students of class IX and X in the government schools only.