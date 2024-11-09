Delhi HC orders Tihar Jail for urgent medical aid for Yasin Malik

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Tihar Jail authorities to ensure that jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik receives immediate medical care amid reports of his ongoing hunger strike.

Malik, who is serving a life sentence in a terrorism-related case, has been fasting since November 1, with his counsel stating that his health is deteriorating and that hospital admission is urgently required.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, addressing a plea for Malik’s medical care, issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and Tihar Jail authorities, seeking a detailed report on his health.

“Let the medical status report of the petitioner be called from the jail superintendent. Further, keeping in perspective the submissions made by the counsel for the petitioner, the superintendent jail is directed to ensure that necessary medical treatment is provided to the petitioner in accordance with the jail rules,” the court ordered.

Malik’s health concerns were highlighted by his legal representative, who informed the court that the leader suffers from severe cardiac and kidney ailments and faces a potential “life and death situation.”