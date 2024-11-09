Dive into adventure

As the sun casts its golden rays over India’s diverse landscapes, a new fashion trend emerges that embodies the spirit of exploration and the thrill of discovery. VegNonVeg’s latest Overdyed Collection invites you to embrace your adventurous side while ensuring that style and functionality go hand-in-hand. Designed for the modern adventurer, each piece in this collection captures the untamed beauty of summer, celebrating vibrant hues and innovative silhouettes inspired by nature.
The Overdyed Collection is more than just a line of clothing - it’s a visual and tactile journey through India’s remarkable terrains. From the sun-kissed sands of the desert to the lush greens of rainforests, every garment features a unique overdyed finish that mirrors the rich palette of the Indian landscape. Guneev Chadha, the apparel designer behind the collection, shares, “We wanted to evoke the warmth and vitality of summer adventures through rich, overdyed hues that celebrate the spirit of exploration.”
In the creation of this collection, extensive research into India’s varied terrains played a pivotal role. Guneev explains, “We incorporated earthy tones reminiscent of desert landscapes and vibrant greens inspired by the rainforests into our designs. Each piece was crafted to reflect these inspirations, using experimental silhouettes that mimic the fluidity found in nature.” This connection to the Indian landscape is woven into every stitch, making each piece a celebration of cultural heritage and natural beauty.
The collection boasts experimental silhouettes that prioritise freedom of movement and self-expression — qualities essential for today’s adventurers. “We selected oversized garments and pants with pleats to allow for ease of movement,” Guneev notes. These designs invite wearers to engage with their environment, whether hiking a mountain or exploring urban landscapes.
With an emphasis on versatility, these garments transition seamlessly from casual outings to more active pursuits, ensuring you are prepared for any adventure life throws your way.
At the heart of the Overdyed Collection lies ripstop fabric, known for its remarkable durability. “Ripstop is essential for adventurous wear. Its interwoven structure prevents small tears from expanding, ensuring that garments withstand the rigors of outdoor activities,” Guneev explains. Additionally, the fabric dries quickly, making it practical for fluctuating weather conditions.
The versatility of the Overdyed Collection is a key highlight. Guneev emphasises, “The oversized silhouettes can be styled for casual outings and active pursuits, transitioning effortlessly from urban environments to natural landscapes.” Whether you’re navigating city streets or embarking on a nature hike, these garments provide the perfect blend of style and practicality.
Standout pieces from the collection, such as the oversized shirt with pleated detailing and wide-leg pants, combine fashion with functionality.
Prices starts at Rs 3,400.
Available online.