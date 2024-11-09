Domestic help arrested for stealing jewellery from 92-year-old woman in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A domestic help hired at a house of a 92-year-old woman in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area allegedly stole her gold and silver jewelry, but did not flee.

Police said the suspect, Ganesh Dutt, has been arrested. He reportedly told the police that he continued working at the house to portray himself as innocent and hoodwink the police investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said the woman lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was living alone as her child lives abroad.

“On October 25, while she was checking her ornaments in her cupboard, she did not find them. She suspected robbery, but did not complain against any particular individual,” the DCP said.

Based on her statement, the police registered an FIR and initiated a probe. A police team visited the house and gathered more information. It also checked the CCTV footage of the house as well as surrounding areas.

“Some important clues were collected after scanning the CCTV footage. We also got some inputs through our informers,” said the police officer.

The CCTV footage led the police team to believe that there was no trespass in the complainant’s house, the officer added.

The police questioned the complainant again and reviewed multiple CCTV footage from the locality. “That led us to the identification of the primary suspect, Ganesh Dutt, the domestic help,” said the DCP.

Initially, he declined to admit his involvement in the crime, but on sustained interrogation, he broke down. Upon his instance, the stolen jewellery was recovered from his sister’s residence in Ghitorni in south Delhi. He was placed under arrest, the police said. Further investigation is continuing.

The police said the motive behind the 24-year-old suspect not to run away was to evade suspicion.

“Since there was no trespass reported, we continued to question Ganesh Dutt. Finally, Dutt broke down. Jewellery pieces have been recovered from his sister’s place,” said the police.