Woman falls from first floor, walks 50 meters before collapsing in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A woman, possibly intoxicated, fell from the first floor of a building hitting the road head first in the Kirti Nagar area of west Delhi, an officer said on Friday.

However, the way she was found by the police, lying some 50 metres away from the building, on a road with a trail of blood and broken bangles, briefly sent the cops on a tizzy.

Sharing details, DCP (west) Vichitra Veer said they received information around 1.15 am on November 8 about a woman lying on a street and blood oozing out from her head following which the police rushed to the spot and found the injured woman and took her to a hospital.

“Enquiries were made in the neighbourhood but nobody identified her and stated that they had never seen her nearby after which local survey of the streets was done to ascertain from which side she had come,” the DCP said.

However, as the cops were trying to find her identity, they found that there was another spot at some distance where there was blood and broken bangles.

“All the cameras nearby were checked, which, prima facie, suggested that she entered an open staircase of a tent house and fell down from the open balcony on the first floor. After that, she got up and started walking, but she became unconscious after walking some distance,” the officer said.

Even though her vitals are stable, the condition of the woman is still critical. “She his yet to be declared fit for statement and her identity can only be revealed after that,” the officer said.