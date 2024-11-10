Delhi HC orders government to launch online Muslim marriage registration portal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has instructed the city government to introduce an online registration system specifically for Muslim marriages on its official platform. This directive comes with a strict timeline, emphasising the importance of expeditious compliance.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Sanjeev Narula, mandates the Delhi chief secretary to personally oversee the establishment of the registration system.

The decision stems from a petition by a couple who wed under Islamic Sharia law on October 11, 2023, and sought to register their marriage for visa purposes required by certain countries.

Due to the current system’s limitations, which only accommodates marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and the Special Marriage Act, 1954, the couple was compelled to register under the latter.