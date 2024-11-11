Delhi
Days after Diwali, city’s air quality remains ‘very poor’
Air quality remained dire, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting an average AQI of 335 at about 8 am, placing the air in ‘very poor’ category.
NEW DELHI: A dense layer of smog covered the capital on Sunday morning, bringing much of the city’s daily life under a haze, as severe air pollution continued to persist nearly ten days after Diwali. Air quality remained dire, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting an average AQI of 335 at about 8 am, placing the air in ‘very poor’ category.
Key landmarks were hardly visible through the smog. In South Delhi, the area around the AIIMS was enveloped in thick haze, with air quality being ‘very poor.’ Near Red Fort, a historic monument, the AQI reached 207, categorized as ‘poor.’ Data from the CPCB showed that poor air quality persisted late on Sunday with the city’s average AQI remaining at 335 at 6 PM.