Political will needed to clean city’s civic mess

The two-tiers of this governance structure – the state government and the municipal bodies, are under the control of political executive.The third tier and the uppermost tier, the office of the Lieutenant Governor, though supposed to be apolitical, too has a political executive to report to. Thus the coordination between these multiple authorities are only possible if the political executive at the different levels decide to function in the spirit of the cooperation. The setting-up of the unified command for civic services would also happen if the political executives at all the three levels decide to cooperate.

The silver lining in this otherwise prosaic report is the concrete suggestions it has made regarding the management of the drains, whose clogging leads to water-logging whenever there are rains in the city. As per the recommendations of the committee, 22 of the city’s large drains be transferred to the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC) by 30 November this year.

This according to the report would initiate the process to centralise control over drainage. While the I&FC would managethe main drains, MCD, NDMC, DDA, and the Delhi Cantonment Board would have to take responsibility for side drains.

Deciding on the responsibility is fine but ensuring time-bound management is the challenge at hand.

The blame games have been played now, and report doesn’t give a guarantee that the blame games would not be played if these recommendations are implemented.

The evening of July 27, 2024 would continue to haunt the minds of the civil service aspirants with no assurance that the MCD, or for that matter any other civic official would not fail in his or her duty which could lead to the clogging of the drain and death of dreams. It’s the political executive which has to protect the dream of the people and unfortunately they have continued to fail them in the city of Delhi for past many years now.

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice