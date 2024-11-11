Protest outside Canadian embassy

NEW DELHI: Hindu Sikh Global Forum members on Sunday staged a protest outside the Canadian High Commission in Delhi against the recent attacks on a Hindu temple in Canada. The members voiced their concern over the recent attack on Hindus and Sikhs in Canada and demanded strict action by the Canadian authorities. Following the protest, the Delhi Police strengthened the security arrangements outside the high commission in Chanakyapuri.

However, several protesters climbed the barricades and also raised slogans against the Canadian authorities for the violence that occurred inside a temple in Canada’s Brampton. “We have deployed additional force and barricadings have been done outside of the High Commission of Canada following a protest march call,” a senior police officer said.