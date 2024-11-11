Woman arrested from Ludihana after five years for role in minor’s gangrape

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman who was involved in a gangrape case of a minor girl was arrested after remaining absconding for more than five years, an official said on Sunday.
DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar said the accused, identified as Geeta, lured the victim girl to Gujarat in 2019 where she was held captive. She was subjected to repeated sexual assault by two individuals under Geeta’s instructions.
The police made several attempts to apprehend Geeta, but she continued to evade arrest. In February 2020, the accused dropped the victim near Bawana, Delhi, after sensing police scrutiny.
Despite multiple attempts, Geeta remained elusive. The cops kept looking for her and recently received a tip-off about her presence in Punjab.
Accordingly, a team was dispatched which apprehended her from Ludhiana. No additional arrests have been made in this case so far.