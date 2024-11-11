Woman arrested from Ludihana after five years for role in minor’s gangrape

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman who was involved in a gangrape case of a minor girl was arrested after remaining absconding for more than five years, an official said on Sunday.

DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar said the accused, identified as Geeta, lured the victim girl to Gujarat in 2019 where she was held captive. She was subjected to repeated sexual assault by two individuals under Geeta’s instructions.