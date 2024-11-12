18 nabbed as inter-state gang busted in crackdown on illegal gunrunners

NEW DELHI: In a major operation against gunrunners and criminals, the Delhi Police has busted an interstate syndicate of illegal firearms traffickers and arrested 18 criminals, including a gang leader who is already lodged in Dasna jail.

The police also managed to seize a large cache of arms and ammunition. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said they received crucial information about two gunrunners, Arshad and Mohd. Suleman, both residents of Mulla Colony, Gazipur, who were planning to go to Noida to execute a robbery.

The tip-off revealed that they had illegal arms and ammunition and were travelling in a stolen car with fake number plate. Accordingly, a team was formed and deployed to a specified location where they intercepted the alleged I-20 car.

“The person sitting in the front passenger seat pointed a gun at the team, but he was overpowered. Both the accused was arrested,” the Special CP said, adding the car was found stolen from Karol Bagh.

On questioning, the duo revealed that they had purchased the illegal arms from one Anuj alias Moni following which he was also arrested.

Investigation also revealed that one Arjun provided the illegal arms to the accused. The information was developed and Arjun was apprehended from Kanawani, Makanpur village. On sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he had provided illegal arms and ammunitions to several persons.