BJP criticises Atishi govt over delay in reinstating civil defence volunteers

NEW DELHI: The Bhartiya Janata party on Monday lashed out at the Delhi government for failing to reinstate civil defence volunteers on duty, despite an order by Lt. Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that while these volunteers previously worked as bus marshals until October 2023, they remain unemployed since November 1, what he describes as a government’s failure to implement a clear directive.

Speaking at a press conference, Sachdeva said that Atishi’s administration had promised these volunteers would be back on duty by November 11. However, he claimed that no concrete steps have been taken to fulfil this commitment, leaving the volunteers “jobless and in limbo” for over 10 days.