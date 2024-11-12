Court seeks response from Bibhav Kumar in Maliwal assault case

ASJ Abhishek Goyal of the Tis Hazari refused to stay the ongoing proceedings in the Magistrate Court, despite a request from Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav. Srivastav had urged the court to halt proceedings until the maintainability of the Delhi Police petition could be evaluated.

Judge Goyal clarified that no stay order would be issued at this stage, allowing the case to move forward pending further review.

Representing Kumar, advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Karan Sharma countered the police’s plea, challenging its legitimacy and requesting time to file a formal response. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court scheduled the next hearing for December 3.

The Magistrate Court’s initial order on October 22 directed Delhi Police to provide the accused with a list of statements and materials collected during the investigation but not cited in the charge sheet. The directive came after two applications from Kumar, seeking access to these unrelied documents.