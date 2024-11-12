Delhi HC approves counting of votes in DUSU polls with rider

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday gave the green light for counting of votes for the 2024 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, conditional on satisfactory cleanup efforts across the campus.
A bench, comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, had previously halted the process after observing defacement of university and public property due to election campaigning.
The bench directed the university to resume counting on or before November 26, provided that all remaining campaign material and graffiti are cleared from the vicinity.
“The matter is closed with a direction to DU to undertake the counting process... if it is satisfied that the [remaining] sites... are cleaned,” the bench said, emphasising that the intent behind the proceedings was corrective rather than punitive.
The counsel representing the candidates assured the court of their commitment to removing any lingering campaign materials from affected areas. Most colleges and faculties in the North and South campuses were cleaned, but images submitted to the court revealed campaign-related posters and graffiti still lingering on properties near the campus.
The court proceedings were initiated by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who filed a plea seeking accountability from candidates and student organisations for allegedly defacing public spaces.