Delhi Transport Commission employees plan strike from November 13

NEW DELHI: Public bus service in the capital is expected to be hit severely from November 13 as workers of Delhi Transport Commission (DTC) will begin an indefinite strike to press their demands, including regularisation of contractual staff, timely salary and specified duty hours among others.
The members of DTC Employees Unity Union are reaching out to everyone appealing for cooperation. They are contacting all the bus drivers and conductors of Delhi to join the protest at the DTC headquarters this week.
Employees of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Transport Department have been fighting for a long time for their various demands. Now, the employees of DTC and Transport Department are preparing for a big strike on November 13 in Delhi.
According to Lalit Chaudhary, president of DTC Employees Unity Union, thousands of employees demonstrated last month at the DTC headquarters pressing similar demands but no heed was paid to their demands by the authority.
“A memorandum was also given to the senior officials of the Transport Department regarding their demands. On October 29 as well, the problems were explained to the officials by giving a memorandum again, but till now there has been no meeting on these problems. Now, our union has decided to hold a massive protest on November 13,” he said.
After the metro, buses are considered the second lifeline in the capital operating currently with a fleet of 7,400 buses. About 41 lakh people commute daily with these buses.
The strike is set to cause massive inconvenience to the passengers. According to the DTC union, the conductors working on contracts for a long time should be regularised and their services should be made permanent.
“The union has also demanded to have 60% permanent and 40% contract employees in the DTC department as per the rule under the Company Act, but at present 100% conductors are working on contract,” the memorandum of demands read.
“DTC contract employees should be given travel allowance (TA) and 15 days of Class IV Leave (CL) as is given in DIMTS Company. Also, employees should be paid for government holidays,” it added.
Govt launches new bus routes
In a move to enhance public transport options in outer areas, the city government has inaugurated a new bus route, 972E, from Auchandi Border to Uttam Nagar Terminal and extended the route 990C to Auchandi Border.
Route 972E will be served by five low-floor electric buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), covering a distance of 36.6 km in about 2 hours and 39 minutes. The extended service on Route 990C, which previously operated between Rithala Metro Station and Bawana, will now reach Auchandi Border. Route 990C will also see five low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses managed by the DTC on its 20 km stretch.
The new Route 972E will benefit residents of Auchandi Border, Dariyapur Kalan, Bawana, Pooth Khurd Village, Barwala Village, Prahladpur and nearby areas, providing direct connectivity to key locations such as Aditi College, Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, Brahma Shakti Hospital, and the Janakpuri District Centre.