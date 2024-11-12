Delhi Transport Commission employees plan strike from November 13

NEW DELHI: Public bus service in the capital is expected to be hit severely from November 13 as workers of Delhi Transport Commission (DTC) will begin an indefinite strike to press their demands, including regularisation of contractual staff, timely salary and specified duty hours among others.

The members of DTC Employees Unity Union are reaching out to everyone appealing for cooperation. They are contacting all the bus drivers and conductors of Delhi to join the protest at the DTC headquarters this week.

Employees of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Transport Department have been fighting for a long time for their various demands. Now, the employees of DTC and Transport Department are preparing for a big strike on November 13 in Delhi.