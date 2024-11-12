For the women by the women bike taxi

NEW DELHI: In a welcome development for women travelling on Delhi metro, the DMRC on Monday introduced an option to avail ‘bike taxis driven by women’. These bike taxis can be booked directly through the Delhi Metro’s official mobile app.

Now, the commuters can avail two types of bike taxi services: SHERYDS-for women by women and RYDR-for all.

The SHERYDS has been designed to meet the needs and preferences of female metro commuters who can travel safely to their destination. These environment friendly electric bikes ridden by trained and verified female riders will help reduce carbon footprint.

A nominal charge of Rs 10 will apply, followed by Rs 10 per kilometre for the first 2 kms and thereafter Rs 8 per km.