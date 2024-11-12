For the women by the women bike taxi

NEW DELHI: In a welcome development for women travelling on Delhi metro, the DMRC on Monday introduced an option to avail ‘bike taxis driven by women’. These bike taxis can be booked directly through the Delhi Metro’s official mobile app.
Now, the commuters can avail two types of bike taxi services: SHERYDS-for women by women and RYDR-for all.
The SHERYDS has been designed to meet the needs and preferences of female metro commuters who can travel safely to their destination. These environment friendly electric bikes ridden by trained and verified female riders will help reduce carbon footprint.
A nominal charge of Rs 10 will apply, followed by Rs 10 per kilometre for the first 2 kms and thereafter Rs 8 per km.
Operating parallelly with SHERYDS, the RYDR will focus on optimizing rider routes and ensuring shorter, more efficient travel times. Unlike traditional models where drivers may travel long distances, RYDR keeps riders within a specified radius, which ensures both safety and reduced travel time.
The bike taxi service, introduced by DMRC in partnership with the First And Last Mile Connectivity India Pvt. Ltd. is currently made available from 12 Metro stations: Dwarka Sec-21, Dwarka Sector-10, Dwarka Sector-14, Dwarka Mor, Janakpuri West, Uttam Nagar East,
Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Palam.
SHERYDS & RYDR to ferry commuters
Passengers can avail two types of services — SHERYDS-for women by women and RYDR-for all. A total of 50 SHERYDS and 150 RYDR will be operating from metro stations.
Service to 100 Metro stations in 1 month
To begin with, over 100 stations will be covered in a month’s time and remaining in the next three months. The total count of SHERYDS and RYDER will go up to around 1,000 each.