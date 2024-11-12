L-G VK Saxena okays recruitment of more than 1.4K health staff to address shortage

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday approved the recruitment of 1,463 healthcare professionals, including 701 nurses and 762 paramedical staff, on an outsourced basis in order to address the shortage of personnel and improve the metro’s public healthcare infrastructure.

The outsourced staff will be provided by PSUs such as ICSIL, NICSI, BECIL, HLL etc to individual hospital against direct recruitment quota.