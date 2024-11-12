L-G VK Saxena okays recruitment of more than 1.4K health staff to address shortage

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday approved the recruitment of 1,463 healthcare professionals, including 701 nurses and 762 paramedical staff, on an outsourced basis in order to address the shortage of personnel and improve the metro’s public healthcare infrastructure.
The outsourced staff will be provided by PSUs such as ICSIL, NICSI, BECIL, HLL etc to individual hospital against direct recruitment quota.
According to Raj Niwas officials, the decision comes in light of the recommendations of the Dr SK Sarin Committee, constituted after the High Court’s observations in February this year.
The court had pointed out the inadequacy of the health infrastructure and unavailability of hospital beds and had directed the city government to file a status report as to how it plans to ensure that the medical infrastructure keeps pace with the city’s population.
Further, the court had also raised the issue of shortage of manpower. Sarin Committee, tasked with optimising healthcare resources, identified a critical shortage of paramedical staff as a major obstacle to providing quality healthcare services. To address this pressing issue, the committee recommended engaging outsourced agencies for the immediate deployment of these essential personnel.
“This recruitment drive aligns with the Hon’ble High Court’s directives to enhance Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure and ensure the availability of quality medical services. Saxena’s approval will expedite the hiring process and help tolessen the burden on existing healthcare workers,” the Rajniwas stated.