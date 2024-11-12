On the same page with Joe Sacco

It was a rare Sunday afternoon in Delhi, marked by an unexpected bustle as over a hundred Delhiites queued eagerly outside two beloved bookstores: Midland in Aurobindo Market and The Bookshop Jor Bagh.

They had gathered in anticipation of meeting Joe Sacco, the celebrated Maltese-American graphic journalist known for his raw portrayals of conflict zones in works like Palestine and Footnotes in Gaza.

For Sacco’s admirers in India, this book signing offered a rare opportunity to connect with the man whose art has so powerfully captured some of the most haunting human stories of the past three decades. By 2 pm, a diverse crowd had assembled — academics, artists, writers, and enthusiasts of graphic novels — creating an atmosphere filled with curiosity and reverence.