Patient dies after four-day treatment at GTB hospital, family alleges negligence

NEW DELHI: Chaotic scenes erupted at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital after a patient died four days after being found inebriated on a Shahdara road, an officer said on Monday.
The angry relatives of the deceased cited medical negligence as the cause of his death and only calmed down only after police intervention.
DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said a call was received on November 6 regarding a man, who had a tattoo of ‘Azeem’ on his right forearm, lying on a footpath near Tahirpur in an inebriated state. The man was immediately admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital. “His family members were searched, but no clues were found,” the DCP said.
After three days of searching, the police finally tracked down the man’s family members on November 9 and informed them. It was revealed that they had lodged a missing complaint at Nand Nagri police station.
“The family of Azeem said he had left home on November 4. When he failed to return, they approached the police. The parents informed us that their son was an alcoholic and has previously been admitted to a drug de-addiction centre,” the DCP said.
On Sunday, Azeem died while undergoing treatment at GTB hospital. Following his death, his family gathered outside the hospital and briefly created a ruckus.