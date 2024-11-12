RRTS to begin trials from city in January

NEW DELHI: The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut is likely to begin operations from the national capital in January 2025, which will be much ahead of its original deadline, officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

However, this trial run will include only two stations from Delhi-Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar. The Saraikale Khan station will take time and will be completed only by June 2025.