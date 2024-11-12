RRTS to begin trials from city in January

NEW DELHI: The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut is likely to begin operations from the national capital in January 2025, which will be much ahead of its original deadline, officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.
However, this trial run will include only two stations from Delhi-Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar. The Saraikale Khan station will take time and will be completed only by June 2025.
At present, only a 42 km section of the 82 km RRTS corridor is open — all of it in Uttar Pradesh — but officials said the first phase of trials till the New Ashok Nagar station in Delhi is already completed, while the metro is yet to reach Meerut Central. The NCRTC is now set to start the process of applying for certification from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) — the last step after metro rails are allowed to operate.
“The trial runs of Namo Bharat trains between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar are progressing well. The team is working towards operationalising this section by the New Year and creating seamless integration between RRTS stations, the Delhi Metro, railway stations and ISBTs,” NCRTC spokesperson Puneet Vats said.