Students, teachers back Dr BR Ambedkar University professors

AAP is a proof that govts can run schools well: Kejriwal

The AAP dispensation in Delhi has proved that governments can not only manage schools but elevate them to a world-class level, says the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal. He said that the country’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad had dreamt of quality education for every child, and today, Delhi’s government schools are making that dream come true.

On the occasion of National Education Day, the former chief minister paid tributes to Azad. He recalled the Maulana’s vision of providing the best possible education to every child in the country. Kejriwal stated that this dream is being fulfilled by the AAP government in Delhi, which has demonstrated that the government can not only run government schools but also make them exceptional.

In a post on X, Kejriwal remarked that children from economically weaker backgrounds in Delhi are now passing competitive exams like IIT-JEE, and NEET and pursuing careers as doctors, engineers, and officers. What’s more, even the affluent are now choosing government schools over private institutions, he noted. The AAP chief stressed that education is the top priority of his government. “We firmly believe that education is integral to our ideology, as no country can progress without it.”