Admission process for nursery to begin on Nov 28

NEW DELHI: For anxious parents who have been looking for best schools for their wards, the wait is over: the admission process for the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and class 1 at the private, unaided schools is all set to begin from November 28.

The Directorate of Education Delhi on Tuesday issued a notification and schedule for admission to entry-level classes in the academic session 2025-26. The application process will kick off from November 28 and end on December 20, which will be the last day to apply for the admission.

The schedule covers Open Seats admissions, which are for categories other than Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN). A detailed notification for the admission, eligibility criteria, age limit, fee and other rules is available on edudel.nic.in.