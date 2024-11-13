Court acquits ex-Congress MP Tytler, businessman in visa forgery case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler and businessman Abhishek Verma in a cheating and forgery case linked to a 2009 forged letter aimed at securing visa extensions for Chinese telecom officials.

Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court ruled in favor of the duo, citing insufficient evidence to support the prosecution’s allegations.

The case, filed in 2012, centered on a letter allegedly forged on the official letterhead of then Minister Ajay Maken.