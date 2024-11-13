Dacoity: Woman shot at, held captive with son

NEW DELHI: In a sensational case of dacoity, eight masked men entered a house in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar, held a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old kid at gunpoint to steal valuables and even shot her in the thigh when she refused to cooperate.

DCP (west) Vichitra Veer said that the daring dacoity was reported on October 28 at Moti Nagar police station following which the police initiated a full-scale investigation and caught four of the eight accused, including one who had previously worked as cook there.

The woman, who was shot on her thigh during the dacoity, works at a private company in Gurugram and was working from home on the day of the incident.